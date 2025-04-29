Don Jr. Suggests Pritzker Inspiring 3rd Assassination Try

Donald Trump Jr. called out Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker for a speech he gave over the weekend, suggesting that the potential 2028 Democratic presidential hopeful was encouraging another assassination attempt on President Donald Trump.

In a keynote speech he gave in New Hampshire on Sunday, Pritzker said he was calling for "disruption," adding that Republicans — whom he labeled "tyrants and traitors" — "cannot know a moment of peace."

The words caught the attention of the first son.

"Are you trying to inspire a 3rd assassination attempt on my dad? Two wasn't enough for you?" Trump Jr. said in a post to X on Monday.

Giving the keynote address at the New Hampshire Democratic Party's McIntyre-Shaheen 100 Club Dinner, Pritzker went on the offensive, The Hill reported.

"Never before in my life have I called for mass protests, for mobilization, for disruption. But I am now. These Republicans cannot know a moment of peace," he said. "They have to understand we will fight their cruelty with every megaphone and microphone that we have. We must castigate them on the soapbox and punish them at the ballot box."

"We will never join so many Republicans in the special place in hell reserved for quislings and cowards," Pritzker added. "We will relegate their portraits to the museum halls reserved for tyrants and traitors."

President Trump was injured in July by a would-be assassin's bullet in Pennsylvania. Months later, Secret Service arrested a man who had been lying in wait for Trump at his West Palm Beach, Florida, golf club. Republicans have blamed Democrats for inciting the attempts with their rhetoric.

Similarly, Rep. Teresa Leger Fernández, D-N.M., recently held a town hall where she encouraged attendees to "agitate," words that the state's Republican chair suggested to Newsmax might have led someone to torch the state's GOP headquarters a few hours later.

"And we really ask the Democrats to stop and loudly speak and … condemn this behavior that seems to be enticing across the United States and in New Mexico," New Mexico Republican Party Chair Amy Barela told Newsmax on April 1. "I hope somebody didn't come from that town hall and do this to our headquarters. But it's time for all of our leaders to stand together and stand against violence," she added.

The FBI arrested an Albuquerque man earlier this month in connection with the arson at the GOP headquarters as well as an attack on a nearby Tesla showroom.