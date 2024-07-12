Dem Lawmakers to Biden: Allow Open Convention

A total of 24 former Democrat lawmakers aren't mincing words in "An Open Letter to the American People," with advice for President Joe Biden: Step aside and allow an open convention.

The two dozen politicos, which include former House members and one former senator, warn that the party will lose both the White House and downballot races if Biden remains in the race.

"President Biden would best serve the nation he loves by releasing the convention delegates who are pledged to nominate him for a second term. His decision to do so would mean an open convention in August," read the letter obtained by Politico.

"While time is short, that does not justify inaction or complacency."

Among the Democrats who signed the page were former Sen. Tim Wirth of Colorado and several long-serving members of Congress, including Reps. Jim Moran of Virginia, Jim McDermott of Washington, and John LaFalce of New York.

According to reports, former Rep. David Skaggs, D-Colo., organized the effort but declined to speak about it further.

The letter comes on the heels of Rep. Mike Levin, D-Calif., becoming the 19th Democrat to call on Biden to drop his reelection bid.

"I believe the time has come for President Biden to pass the torch," Levin said in a statement.

"Once again, our national mettle must be forged in the crucible of history. It is time to move forward. With a new leader. Together."