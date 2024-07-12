Dr. Maroon to Newsmax: Biden Should End Reelection Bid

Dr. Joseph Maroon, who has not treated President Joe Biden, told Newsmax on Friday that based on what he's seen of the president's condition, Biden should end his bid for reelection.

"At this point, given the witnessing what we've seen on stage and the almost confabulation, my opinion is, I think, thinking four years in advance, it's probably not the wisest thing for himself," Maroon said on "Wake Up America." "He has a good legacy. Don't ruin it at this point, become elected, and then immediately lateral the ball."

Maroon, a world-renowned neurosurgeon, said Biden's condition has "obviously been a progressive problem" for some time.

"This has been noticed by some people in the news media for the last couple of years, so I don't think this is anything new," Maroon said. "I don't think there's been a complete forthcoming by the various news media about this. There clearly appears to be a progression of this and I don't think there's anything that is going to reverse it at this time. If the appropriate neuroimaging is done and testing of his brain, there are things that he might be benefiting from."

After reading the report of Dr. Kevin O'Connor, the White House physician, Maroon said that the physical and neurological examination of Biden was "very detailed."

"He [Biden] clearly has several neurological problems," Maroon said. "He has a peripheral neuropathy, so that he can't feel sometimes sensations in the feet. He has severe neurodegenerative disc disease in his lumbar spine and they detailed X-rays of his spine."

Maroon said that what's missing from the report "was any imaging of his brain," especially given the fact that Biden had brain surgery in 1988.

"He had, several decades ago, a brain operation for a ruptured aneurysm with intracranial hemorrhage, subarachnoid hemorrhage, on both sides of his brain, bilateral craniotomies," Maroon said. "Everything went well, he came back and did fine, but there are sequelae to this.

"Things like normal pressure hydrocephalus that can be detected with MRIs, with CAT scans. And, the question of Parkinson's came up. There are tests now — DaTscans, SPECT scans — and also skin biopsies for alpha nuclein that will give you a 90% diagnosis of this if it's there. None of these are mentioned.

"There's no neuroimaging mentioned. They mentioned the spine, but not the brain. And I think that's where, that plus neurocognitive testing, are really critical to determine is there brain atrophy, is there any hydrocephalus? Are there any other injuries or problems with the hippocampus, the memory problems of the brain in the temporal lobe? So, all of this is missing, in my opinion, from the report that Dr. O'Connor presented publicly."

