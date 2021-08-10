×
NY Assemblyman Kim Plans to Hold Cuomo Accountable for Nursing Home Deaths

(Andrew Burton/Getty Images)

Tuesday, 10 August 2021 09:00 PM

New York State Assemblyman Ron Kim (D) said that, despite the resignation of Governor Andrew Cuomo (D), he still plans to hold the governor accountable for the nursing home deaths in the state throughout the coronavirus pandemic.

Kim told Fox News’ s “The Story” Tuesday that continuing the process of impeachment against Cuomo is “good for our democracy,” and that “I have committed, back in March, that after he goes down for sexual assault and harassment, I will still be here to hold him accountable for the thousands of nursing home deaths that happened under his watch, and I plan on still doing that, to hold him accountable for those decisions.”

Kim justified his push to continue the impeachment process by saying that “[W]e will get to the truth, of not just the women, but all the nursing home scandals, the book deals, everything else in between. Because we deserve the truth so we can make sure that we don’t repeat the same mistakes moving forward.”

© 2021 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


