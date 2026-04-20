Rep. Sessions to Newsmax: Dems Intentionally Stalling Legislation

Democrats are intentionally stalling legislative progress as lawmakers remain deadlocked over key measures in the House, Rep. Pete Sessions said Monday on Newsmax.

"It is the Democrats' plan to shut down all legislation," the Texas Republican said on Newsmax's "Wake Up America Early." "The Democrats plan to make sure that the war is not funded. It's the Democrats' plan to make sure that we are incapable of effectively moving legislation on the floor."

Sessions said ongoing disputes have complicated efforts to move legislation forward, including challenges in passing procedural rules tied to major bills.

Sessions noted that while some Republicans have discussed using reconciliation to bypass Democrat opposition, that process does not apply in the House.

"Reconciliation is a Senate move, not a House move," Sessions said. "A House move still requires that we pass through the Rules Committee."

He added that internal disagreements have slowed progress, particularly on complex issues such as surveillance authorities.

"Right now we're having problems just passing the things that are difficult," Sessions said. "The 702 issue is a big issue, and it is a matter of words and concepts."

Sessions said leadership must address members' concerns to move legislation forward, calling the current impasse part of a difficult but familiar process.

"To simply add the word reconciliation does not mean it can get through the House," he said.

The lawmaker also addressed ongoing redistricting efforts, saying that such battles are increasingly partisan and tied to control of Congress.

"The opportunity for who controls Congress really is now a partisan matter," he said. "Not only in the states, but to take advantage of the things that happen with the election."

He pointed to shifting voter behavior and broader political dynamics following the 2024 election, saying Republicans are working to counter Democratic policies on taxes and social programs.

"This economic juggernaut that they have to raise taxes to ruin, kill the American dream ... would be countered by Republicans," Sessions said.

Looking ahead, Sessions suggested redistricting efforts across multiple states could ultimately balance out.

"The bottom line is it looks like it's going to be a net zero to some advantage," he said.

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