Rep. Randy Fine to Newsmax: Senate Must Fund DHS 'ASAP'

The U.S. Senate needs to send the House a bill that fully funds the Department of Homeland Security "ASAP," Rep. Randy Fine, R-Fla., told Newsmax on Monday.

Appearing on Newsmax's "Wake Up America," Fine stressed that reopening critical government functions — particularly those tied to border security — must take priority over partisan wrangling in Washington.

"I believe we need to get the government open. I think that needs to be our No. 1 priority," Fine said. "So whatever the Senate can get us sent fast is what I support."

The Florida Republican warned that current proposals fall short, arguing some would leave key DHS operations unfunded indefinitely.

That, he said, is unacceptable at a time when border enforcement and deportation efforts remain central concerns for many Americans.

"Right now, we have a bill that would not fully fund the Department of Homeland Security, that would keep parts of the government closed, the parts that protect our border and deport illegal immigrants," Fine said. "It would keep them closed forever. I'm not going to support that."

Fine urged Senate leaders to act quickly and deliver a clean funding bill the House can pass without delay.

"The Senate needs to get us a bill ASAP that will get the government fully funded, and I'll be behind it 100%," he added.

The discussion also turned to escalating tensions abroad, including reports that U.S. forces boarded an Iranian cargo ship in the Strait of Hormuz.

Fine expressed strong support for President Donald Trump's approach to Iran, emphasizing the long-standing threat posed by the regime.

"For 47 years, they have been trying to develop a nuclear weapon that they can use to fulfill their promise of death to America," Fine said.

"They're trying to build a missile to deliver that to America. So we can't allow that to happen."

Fine said he backs the president "as he does whatever is necessary" to prevent Iran from acquiring nuclear capabilities that could threaten U.S. cities.

Back on the domestic front, Fine criticized ongoing redistricting battles in states such as Virginia, where voters are weighing proposals that could significantly reduce Republican representation.

He accused Democrats of engaging in long-standing gerrymandering practices to consolidate power.

"The idea that a state that [former Vice President] Kamala Harris barely won would have only one Republican out of 11 Congress members is not OK," Fine said. "They can use whatever excuse they want, but it's nonsense. It's all about grabbing power."

Fine encouraged Virginia voters to reject the measure, framing it as a broader fight over fairness and representation nationwide.

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