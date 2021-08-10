Letitia James: Cuomo Resignation 'Important Step Towards Justice'

New York Attorney General Letitia James said on Tuesday that Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s resignation in the wake of the sexual harassment allegations against him is "an important step towards justice," in a statement.

"Today closes a sad chapter for all of New York, but it’s an important step towards justice," James said on Tuesday, following Cuomo’s announcement.

James previously found, following an investigation by her office, that Cuomo had sexually harassed multiple current and former staffers in his office.

"I thank Governor Cuomo for his contributions to our state," the attorney general continued. "The ascension of our Lieutenant Governor, Kathy Hochul, will help New York enter a new day. We must continue to build on the progress already made and improve the lives of New Yorkers in every corner of the state. I know our state is in good hands with Lieutenant Governor Hochul at the helm, and I look forward to continuing to work with her."

In his statement announcing his resignation, Cuomo apologized to his accusers but continued to deny some of the allegations, saying that he "made mistakes," but claiming, "I never did and I never would intentionally disrespect a woman."

Many prominent New York Democrats praised Cuomo for stepping down.

"I think the Governor did the right thing, and I just want to commend the brave and courageous women who came forward. That was not an easy thing to do," said Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y., on Tuesday.

"There is no place for sexual harassment, and today’s announcement by Governor Cuomo to resign was the right decision for the good of the people of New York," added Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., in a statement.

"Make no mistake, this is the result of survivors bravely telling their stories," said New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio. "It was past time for Andrew Cuomo to resign and it’s for the good of all New York."