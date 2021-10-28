Ted Cruz Poses for Photo With Man Holding 'Let's Go Brandon' Sign

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, posted a photo on Twitter of him at game 2 of the World Series with a man holding a "Let’s Go Brandon" poster.

"Let’s Go Brandon" is a song by rapper Bryson Gray that takes multiple shots at President Joe Biden regarding his chaotic Afghanistan withdrawal, cognitive ability, and handling of the coronavirus.

The chant has become an internet sensation after an NBC reporter at a NASCAR race incorrectly reported that fans were chanting "Let’s go Brandon" following a victory by driver Brandon Brown, when they were really shouting, "F**k Joe Biden!"

A smiling Cruz is seen next to the man holding the sign, which also had the letters "FJB" scrawled on it multiple times.

The Washington Examiner said those initials were an apparent reference to the chant of "F**k Joe Biden."

The Washington Post was forced to issue a correction on a story that covered up the Biden chant at a September Save America rally in Georgia, claiming the crowd was chanting "Let's go Brandon."

The Post was called out by many on Twitter for furthering the cover-up of anti-president sentiment to protect President Biden, because they noted the "Let's go Brandon" chant did not become a creation by the media until October.

The Brandon chant started Oct. 2 due to a similar mistake by an NBC reporter. The reporter, amid chanting of "F**k Joe Biden," told NASCAR driver Brandon Brown she was hearing a more positive chant of "Let's go Brandon."

Houston won 7-2 in the game on Wednesday night to tie the series with the Atlanta Braves at one game each.

Cruz tweeted: "Awesome time at game 2 of the #WorldSeries. Great WIN! Much better outcome than last might. #Astros IN SIX.

"#GoStros #ForTheH(Astros) #LetsGoBrandon"