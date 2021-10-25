Washington Post Issues Correction on 'Let's Go Brandon' Chant

The Washington Post was forced to issue a correction on a story that covered up a "f**k Joe Biden chant" at a September Save America rally in Georgia, claiming the crowd was chanting "Let's go Brandon."

The Post was called out by many on Twitter for furthering the cover-up of anti-president sentiment to protect President Joe Biden, because they noted the "Let's go Brandon" chant did not become a creation by leftist media until October.

The eldest son of the former president, Donald Trump Jr. trolled the Post for a mistake that perpetuated the whole new American phenomenon in the first place: Not reporting the truth during Biden's presidency.

After demanding a "retraction and a correction," Trump Jr. tweeted:

This is the greatest correction in the history of journalism! Thanks @washingtonpost

After being called out for botching the timing of the origination of the "Let's go Brandon" chant, the paper was issued the correction, which appeared at the bottom of the story a day later this weekend:

Correction: A previous version of this article incorrectly said a crowd broke into a 'Let's go Brandon' chant during a Donald Trump Jr. speech in Georgia. The crowd broke into a 'F*** Joe Biden!' chant at that speech in September. The error, which was inserted by an editor, has been corrected.

The "Let's go Brandon" chant started Oct. 2 due to a similar mistake by an NBC reporter. The reporter, amid chanting of "f**k Joe Biden," told NASCAR driver Brandon Brown she was hearing a more positive chant of "Let's go Brandon."

Social media and conservatives critical of Biden have since taken to using the less vulgar chant to spread the same message of dissent against the president.