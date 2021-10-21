YouTube Bans 'Let's Go Brandon' Video for 'Medical Misinformation'

The self-proclaimed "most censored rap artist in America" Bryson Gray said Loza Alexander's YouTube lyric video of "Let's Go Brandon" was banned by YouTube under the guise of "medical misinformation."

Gray, who has worked with Alexander, posted on Twitter Thursday:

"YouTube has banned 'Let's Go Brandon' song from YouTube due to 'medical information.' What medical misinformation is in the song? Whoa."

Gray added a tweet, clarifying for a limited time you might still be able to watch the music video, sans lyrics on YouTube before it, too, is banned.

"The music video is still up for now but the lyric video was banned. Which means the music video is coming too," Gray tweeted.

"Let's Go Brandon" has become a rallying cry for conservatives outraged at the Biden administration's policies, including mask and vaccine mandates, soaring inflation, and supply-chain woes. It is a proxy for a more vulgar chant that has been raging across America and packaged sports stadiums, where the crowd repeatedly calls out "f*** Joe Biden."

That chant was raining down on an NBC auto racing broadcast of a race won by Brandon Brown. While the crowd chanted "f*** Joe Biden," the NBC reporter falsely claimed the crowd was saying "Let's Go Brandon."

NBC's misinformation was mocked as liberal activism and a cover-up for Biden's election.

It is unclear what lyric in the Gray's "Let's Go Brandon" YouTube considers misinformation about vaccine mandates.