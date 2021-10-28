Report: Trump to Attend World Series Game 4 in Atlanta

Former President Donald Trump plans to attend game 4 of baseball's World Series on Saturday night in Atlanta, it was reported Wednesday.

OutKick founder Clay Travis broke the news on Twitter.

"Sources tell me President Trump will be in Atlanta for World Series game 4 on Saturday night. Commissioner Rob Manfred and Trump in the same stadium?! Get your popcorn," Travis tweeted.

Trump in April urged fans to boycott Major League Baseball over its decision to pull this year's All-Star Game and 2021 draft out of Georgia after the state passed a new election law. The Midsummer Classic originally had been scheduled to be played in Atlanta.

"Baseball is already losing tremendous numbers of fans," Trump said in a statement at the time. "Now they leave Atlanta with their All-Star Game because they are afraid of the Radical Left Democrats who do not want voter I.D., which is desperately needed, to have anything to do with our elections."

Game 4 between the American League's Houston Astros and National League's Atlanta Braves is scheduled for Saturday night at Truist Park.

The series was tied 1-1 heading into Friday night's game 3 in Atlanta.

In his tweet thread, Travis also said, "The 'Let's go Brandon,' chants are going to be raining down like crazy" with Trump at the game.

The chant has been heard at sports events after NASCAR driver Brandon Brown, won his first race. While Brown was being interviewed after the victory, at Talladega Superspeedway in Alabama, fans chanted "F**k Joe Biden" in protest of his presidency but the NBC Sports reporter asking questions said the chants said "Let's go Brandon."