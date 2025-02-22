WATCH TV LIVE

CPAC Poll: Schiff, Newsom Biggest Threats to US, GOP

Saturday, 22 February 2025 03:05 PM EST

In the Conservative Political Action Conference straw poll, participants chose Sen. Adam Schiff of California and California Gov. Gavin Newsom as the two Democrats who pose the greatest threats to the U.S. and the GOP.

As CPAC closes out its final day, attendees were asked various questions about the state of the Republican Party and the republic in general. When asked who was the greatest threat to the U.S., 19% of those polled chose Schiff, 16% chose Newsom, and 15% chose House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries.

Newsom was also named the politician whom GOP voters fear the most headed into the 2026 presidential primary season, taking 24% of the vote. Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro polled at 22% and former first lady Michelle Obama at 14%. Former Vice President Kamala Harris and Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, who were running mates in 2024, polled at 3% and 1% respectively.

The poll conducted by McLaughlin and Associates surveyed 1,022 CPAC attendees from Feb. 19-22 through the official CPAC Straw Poll link or the app.

James Morley III

James Morley III is a writer with more than two decades of experience in entertainment, travel, technology, and science and nature. 

Saturday, 22 February 2025 03:05 PM
