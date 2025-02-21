Kari Lake at CPAC: VOA Can Be Weapon of Truth in Information War

Kari Lake, President Donald Trump's pick to lead Voice of America (VOA), said the government-funded international broadcaster is "worth trying to save" because it can be a weapon of truth in the information war.

Lake, speaking Friday morning at the Conservative Political Action Conference in National Harbor, Maryland, said she had previously advocated for turning off and canceling subscriptions to "the fake news" media and the Department of Government Efficiency's findings show that her strategy "actually worked."

"We rendered the fake news worthless and useless, only to find out that our government has been propping them up, keeping them alive with tens of millions of dollars of our tax money," Lake said. "It is absolutely sick. They propped them up. So the mainstream media is really just kind of a zombie media right now. They're a bunch of zombie media outlets who can only make payroll if our government funnels millions of dollars to them.

"Last week, these media zombies mulled around the idea of boycotting covering the White House to support the AP [Associated Press]," she continued, referring to an ongoing dispute between the Trump White House and the news organization. "Did you hear about their idea? They're going to boycott the White House to support the AP drama. That means no more CNN, AP, MSNBC in the press pool. I've got a message for the fake news: Don't threaten us with a good time. We will not miss your stupid questions.

"Real journalists recognize it is a privilege to cover this moment in American history. It's a privilege. We are witnessing the return of our government to 'we the people.' It is a historic moment with monumental consequences for America and the entire world. It's a golden age in America and, damn it, we deserve a golden age in journalism. And that is why I'm honored that President Trump has appointed me to lead the Voice of America. VOA has been telling America's story to the world for 83 years this Monday. Now, sometimes the coverage has been incredible, and sometimes it's been pitiful. We are fighting an information war and there is no better weapon than the truth. I believe VOA can be that weapon."

Lake said that when Trump called and asked her to lead VOA, she told him that, under her leadership, the outlet would focus on honest and accurate reporting, with one important caveat.

"It won't become Trump TV, although I think the ratings would be very high," she said. "It won't become Trump TV, but it sure as hell will not be TDS TV. You can find all the Trump Derangement Syndrome that you want over on CNN, MSNBC, CBS, 60 minutes, The Washington Post, and The New York Times.

"The VOA is a soft power for America. Some people have suggested shutting it down, and, with all of the corruption, I get it, I totally do, with all the corruption we're seeing. But I believe it is worth trying to save. With a relatively small budget, along with honest reporting, we can spread the values of freedom all over the world and prevent trillion dollar wars. I'm for that."

GET TODAY NEWSMAX+:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America with more than 30 million people watching!

Reuters Institute reports NEWSMAX is one of the top news brands in the U.S.

You need to watch NEWSMAX today.

Get it with great shows from Rob Schmitt, Greta Van Susteren, Greg Kelly, Carl Higbie, Rob Finnerty – and many more!

Find the NEWSMAX channel on your cable system – Go Here Now

BEST OFFER:

Sign up for NEWSMAX+ and get NEWSMAX, our streaming channel NEWSMAX2 and our military channel World at War.

Find hundreds of shows, movies and specials.

Even get Jon Voight's special series and President Trump's comedy programs and much more!

Watch NEWSMAX+ on your smartphone or home TV app.

Watch NEWSMAX anytime, anywhere!

Start your FREE trial now: NewsmaxPlus.com