Matt Schlapp to Newsmax: CPAC Calls for USSS Oversight

American Conservative Union Chair Matt Schlapp is demanding a "public investigation" into the security surrounding former President Donald Trump during Saturday's assassination attempt in Butler, Pennsylvania.

A 20-year-old suspect was shot and killed by the Secret Service seconds after he allegedly fired shots toward a stage where Trump was speaking in Butler, Pennsylvania.

One rally attendee died, two other spectators were critically injured, and Trump was shot in the ear.

Citing the denial of protection for presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., Schlapp said the White House needs to address security issues.

Schlapp and his wife, Mercedes, appeared on Newsmax several hours after the shooting.

"It is unheard of that there would be a rooftop within shooting distance of someone who is a former president and going to be the next president … the leading candidate, ahead in the polls … that there would be a vacant rooftop, that doesn't make any sense," Schlapp told host Greg Kelly.

"There is something terribly odious about the decision making around here."

Schlapp called on President Joe Biden's White House to be "very transparent about how" security decisions are made.

