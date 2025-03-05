Rep. Comer to Newsmax: Trump's Address Marked 'Change in Course'

President Donald Trump's address to Congress marked a "change in course" from what was presented over the past four years by former President Joe Biden, House Oversight Committee Chair James Comer, R-Ky., told Newsmax on Wednesday.

"I've sat in that chamber for four years, and we would see Joe Biden struggle to give a speech, and his whole remarks would revolve around spending money and creating diversity, and just making government bigger," Comer said on Newsmax's "Wake Up America."

In comparison, Trump demonstrated strength in his speech that reflects his actions in office, Comer said.

"He's already demonstrated a massive amount of achievement in securing the border in the first 43 days, shrinking government, and getting serious about reducing wasteful spending," said Comer. "He has got a Congress that has his back. And we're going to pass the Trump agenda, which is an America first agenda."

Republicans, he added, are "optimistic."

"We want to support entrepreneurs," said Comer. "We want to create jobs. We want to get the government off the backs of the private sector. And Democrats just want to pout and obstruct and complain and be miserable and spread their misery to every working-class American."

Comer and House Judiciary Committee Chair Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, meanwhile, invited IRS whistleblowers Gary Shapley and Joseph Ziegler as their guests.

"Their testimony gave the American people the truth about not only the crimes the Biden family committed but the government's cover-up," said Comer. "Once Shapley and Ziegler came forward and blew the whistle on Democrats, they were retaliated against. That should make every member of Congress ashamed. We want to protect our whistleblowers."

GET TODAY NEWSMAX+:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America with more than 30 million people watching!

Reuters Institute reports NEWSMAX is one of the top news brands in the U.S.

You need to watch NEWSMAX today.

Get it with great shows from Rob Schmitt, Greta Van Susteren, Greg Kelly, Carl Higbie, Rob Finnerty – and many more!

Find the NEWSMAX channel on your cable system – Go Here Now

BEST OFFER:

Sign up for NEWSMAX+ and get NEWSMAX, our streaming channel NEWSMAX2 and our military channel World at War.

Find hundreds of shows, movies and specials.

Even get Jon Voight's special series and President Trump's comedy programs and much more!

Watch NEWSMAX+ on your smartphone or home TV app.

Watch NEWSMAX anytime, anywhere!

Start your FREE trial now: NewsmaxPlus.com