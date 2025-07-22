Trump Builds Solid Coalition, Cements Powerful Legacy

With passage of President Trump’s Big, Beautiful Bill (OBBBA) unlocking significant tax relief, new border security investments, and the largest federal spending cut in history, President Trump is cementing his legacy as the most consequential president of my lifetime.

Six months into his second term, a major chunk of President Trump’s agenda has already been passed by Congress and signed into law.

Every family and business will reap the benefits of a package that makes the 2017 Trump tax cuts permanent and adds new relief for tipped workers, overtime workers, and our seniors.

And $1.5 trillion in savings found across government represent a sea change in how Washington treats the very taxpayers who fund the government.

Under President Trump’s leadership, hardworking taxpayers have a champion at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue as we rein in Washington’s excess.

On the border front, what President Trump did upon entering office was nothing short of remarkable. Despite Democratic Party demands for legislation promoting mass amnesty for illegal immigrants, President Trump proved that all we needed was a new president.

No wonder Congressional Democrats' job approval is at an all-time low.

Without any new legislation, we now have the most secure border in American history.

Border patrol apprehensions hit a historic low of just over 8,000 in June - proving that the Trump Administration’s enforcement efforts are making prospective illegal aliens think twice.

Under President Biden’s watch, millions of illegal immigrants streamed nonstop and unchallenged across the border - an outrageous violation of our national sovereignty. This would’ve continued without President Trump taking office and shutting down the border.

Congressional action will ensure these efforts continue in future years.

The Big, Beautiful Bill provides new funding for construction of the border wall and for detention and deportation efforts.

These investments will ensure that moving forward, President Trump has the resources he needs to continue his historically successful commitment to keep America safe.

These signature accomplishments come in addition to President Trump’s executive orders on his first day in office to unleash American energy, end the weaponization of the federal government, and establish a much-needed Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).

President Trump also took the commonsense step of banning biological men from participating in women’s sports, protecting our women and girls from men unfairly stealing their athletic achievements.

President Trump campaigned on an agenda to strip power from Washington, D.C. and return it to the American people.

Over the past six months he has delivered on his promises at an unprecedented pace, showcasing his commitment to delivering results for working Americans as soon as possible.

Whether you’re a parent who will now receive an enhanced child tax credit, a restaurant employee or Uber/Lyft driver who won’t have to pay taxes on tips, or residents of towns who no longer have to fear for their safety due to an open border, the America First agenda has delivered for you and countless others.

President Trump built a powerful coalition with the promise to put America First. With the great results we’ve seen so far, the consequential nature of his presidency will go down in the history books.

Congresswoman Julia Letlow represents Louisiana’s 5th Congressional District.