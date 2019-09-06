Rep. Doug Collins: Store Gun Bans Won't Solve Violence Issue

Rep. Doug Collins Friday said businesses who are banning people from openly carrying firearms in their stores are trying to make their own gun legislation, but their moves won't solve the issue of gun violence.

"When a life is taken, people want to be able to find a reason why, and they want to be able to fix it," the Georgia Republican told Fox News' "Outnumbered Overtime." "What's happening right now is everyone is looking for a solution. The unfortunate part of this — I respect any private business to take the business, that they want to do, and enforce rules they want to put out there — but I think what we've got here as they are looking for a solution that is not going to come from what they are asking for."

However, Collins said such rules in stores could make things worse, as the "criminally minded" would know about the stores' rules.

Next week, when Congress is back in session, discussions will happen about gun control, but the "same old discussion points" will be brought out, with Democratic bills being brought forward.

"The bottom line, they are attempts to take away Second Amendment rights," said Collins.

Collins said his bill, the Violence Protection Act, makes sure U.S. attorneys and officers have the assets they need to prosecute gun crimes across the country.