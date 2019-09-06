Texas Lt. Gov.: NRA 'Wrong' on Gun Sales to Strangers

Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick said Friday he's a strong supporter of the National Rifle Association, but he believes it is "wrong" for not supporting background checks that would stop strangers from selling guns to other strangers.

"We don't have all the details yet, but it appears the Midland (and Odessa) shooter may have purchased his gun from a total stranger," Patrick, a Republican, told Fox News' "America's Newsroom." "We want to protect families selling to family and friends without background checks, but about 10% to 15% of all guns bought in this country are bought stranger-to-stranger."

As a result, the guns could be getting sold to a felon, or to someone getting ready to "rob a bank or commit a mass act of violence," said Patrick.

Meanwhile, Texas' government is working to keep the guns out of the hands of criminals while safeguarding the rights of law-abiding citizens, said Patrick.

"First of all, the governor had his executive orders," said Patrick. "We want to be sure we do everything we can to identify potentially dangerous shooters before they commit their evil acts. We have a list of the series of changes we'll begin hearing starting later this month in the Texas Senate and in the Texas House to look at a variety of issues to focus on keeping the guns out of hands of people that are felons, people that have serious mental issues while protecting our Second Amendment rights."