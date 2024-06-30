WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: cognition | unfit | president | voter | debate | biden

CBS Poll: 72 Percent Say Biden Unfit Mentally, Cognitively

By    |   Sunday, 30 June 2024 11:50 AM EDT

An alarming 72% of Americans say President Joe Biden is not only mentally and cognitively unfit to be president but he also should not run for reelection, an eye-opening poll result released Sunday found after Thursday night's debate.

Biden does not have the "mental and cognitive health to serve as president," according to 72% of Americans in the CBS News/You Gov poll out Sunday.

While this total is alarming, it only expands on the majority of Americans who already saw it. This 72% is 7 points higher than three weeks ago, when it was still a 65% majority of Americans who see it the way Donald Trump, his campaign, and conservative media have seen it for years.

Thursday's night debate just now brought on 7% more to the American majority. 

That move is largely from Democrats abandoning their leading nominee Biden: 46% of Democrats in the poll now say Biden should no longer seek reelection — up 10 points from three weeks ago.

The poll also revealed the top reasons Biden "shouldn't be running for president":

  1. His age, say 86%, which matches the age Biden will be when he would finish a prospective second term (86).
  2. 71% say the decisions he might make in office.
  3. 66% say his record as president.
  4. 59% say his ability to campaign effectively.

Despite all this, 55% of Democrat registered voters say Biden should continue to press on, compared to 45% who say he should step aside.

The CBS News/YouGov survey sample of 1,130 registered voters nationally June 28-29. The margin of error is plus or minus 4.2 percentage points.

Eric Mack

Eric Mack has been a writer and editor at Newsmax since 2016. He is a 1998 Syracuse University journalism graduate and a New York Press Association award-winning writer.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
An alarming 72% of Americans say President Joe Biden is not only mentally and cognitively unfit to be president but he should not run for reelection, an eye-opening poll result released Sunday found after Thursday night's debate.
cognition, unfit, president, voter, debate, biden
264
2024-50-30
Sunday, 30 June 2024 11:50 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved