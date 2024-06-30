WH Aides: Biden 'Dependably Engaged' Just Few Hours a Day

President Joe Biden is now dealing with some leakers and dissenters in the White House — as former President Donald Trump did daily for years — as White House aides are now reportedly spilling on Biden's cognition issues.

The report from Axios, which quoted top White House aides saying there are "two" Joe Bidens, one that is "dependably engaged" for just a few hours in a day and another that is "slack-jawed" and "absent-minded" for most of the day.

America saw the latter during the 90 minutes of Thursday's night debate, according to Axios.

Biden was already the oldest president ever elected and the oldest to sit in the Oval Office — he would be 86 upon leaving after a potential second term. Age was an issue that once had Biden during the 2020 presidential election cycle not committing to a second term.

Biden's White House handlers reportedly work "meticulously" to keep the window of the president engagement to a few hours a day — 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at most because he is most alert — to get the best out of him, sources told Axios.

That time window was when Biden looked like a new candidate at a North Carolina rally, just hours after struggling on the debate stage against Trump in a performance that was widely panned by even Democrats and liberal media.

"I don't walk as easy as I used to, I don't speak as smoothly as I used to, I don't debate as well as I used to," Biden admitted to the Raleigh, North Carolina, rally crowd.

"But I know how to tell the truth. I know right from wrong. And I know how to do this job, I know how to get things done.

"I know when you get knocked down, you get back up!" Biden finished angrily, an apparent admission Trump knocked him off the debate stage — a stage his first lady Jill Biden had to gingerly help the 81-year-old off of.

White House spokesman Andrew Bates rejected the Axios report, saying there is only "one Joe Biden who works his heart out fighting for families like the one he grew up in in Scranton, and who, because of his determination, experience and decency, keeps achieving unprecedented results for them."