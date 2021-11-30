Trump Leaps to Hail Suspension of CNN's Chris Cuomo: 'Fredo Is Gone'

President Donald Trump hailed the breaking news of CNN indefinitely suspending host Chris Cuomo, bringing back his nickname "Fredo" and mocking the ratings of his prime-time program.

"Great news for television viewers, they have just suspended Chris Cuomo indefinitely!" Trump wrote in a statement from his Save America PAC minutes after the news spread.

"The big question is, was it because of his horrendous ratings, which in all fairness have permeated CNN and MSDNC, or was it because his brother is no longer governor? Probably both. In any event, Fredo is gone!"

Fredo was a nickname Trump used for the CNN host, a reference to Federico Corleone, a character in "The Godfather" who was a bumbling mobster in the mob family. Fredo was also a womanizer, which led to his being put out of favor by his mob-leading father.

A viral video was blocked on YouTube showing a New York man calling Cuomo "Fredo" in 2019.

CNN said Tuesday it was suspending Chris Cuomo indefinitely after details emerged about how he helped his brother, former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, as he faced charges of sexual harassment.