×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: Donald Trump | cnn | suspension | chriscuomo | fredo

Trump Leaps to Hail Suspension of CNN's Chris Cuomo: 'Fredo Is Gone'

Trump Leaps to Hail Suspension of CNN's Chris Cuomo: 'Fredo Is Gone'

Suspended CNN anchor Chris Cuomo. (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP File)

By    |   Tuesday, 30 November 2021 07:57 PM

President Donald Trump hailed the breaking news of CNN indefinitely suspending host Chris Cuomo, bringing back his nickname "Fredo" and mocking the ratings of his prime-time program.

"Great news for television viewers, they have just suspended Chris Cuomo indefinitely!" Trump wrote in a statement from his Save America PAC minutes after the news spread.

"The big question is, was it because of his horrendous ratings, which in all fairness have permeated CNN and MSDNC, or was it because his brother is no longer governor? Probably both. In any event, Fredo is gone!"

Fredo was a nickname Trump used for the CNN host, a reference to Federico Corleone, a character in "The Godfather" who was a bumbling mobster in the mob family. Fredo was also a womanizer, which led to his being put out of favor by his mob-leading father.

A viral video was blocked on YouTube showing a New York man calling Cuomo "Fredo" in 2019.

CNN said Tuesday it was suspending Chris Cuomo indefinitely after details emerged about how he helped his brother, former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, as he faced charges of sexual harassment.

© 2021 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
President Donald Trump hailed the breaking news of CNN indefinitely suspending host Chris Cuomo, bringing back his nickname "Fredo" and mocking the ratings of his prime-time program.
cnn, suspension, chriscuomo, fredo
188
2021-57-30
Tuesday, 30 November 2021 07:57 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved