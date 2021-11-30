×
Tags: Media Bias | chris cuomo | cnn | suspended | investigation | andrew cuomo | opposition research

CNN Suspends Host Chris Cuomo Indefinitely

chris cuomo smiles smugly on the red carpet
Chris Cuomo (Evan Agostini/AP)

Tuesday, 30 November 2021 06:46 PM

CNN said Tuesday it was suspending anchor Chris Cuomo indefinitely after details emerged about how he helped his brother, former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, as he faced charges of sexual harassment.

The network said documents released by New York's attorney general Monday indicated a greater level in his brother's efforts than the network previously knew.

"As a result, we have suspended Chris indefinitely, pending further evaluation," the network said.

"Cuomo Prime Time" is often CNN's most-watched show of the day, airing weeknights at 9 p.m. ET.

The CNN anchor had pressed sources for information on his brother's accusers and reported back to the governor's staff, and was active helping craft their response to the charges, according to emails and a transcript of his testimony to investigators working for New York's attorney general.

Chris Cuomo had previously acknowledged talking to his brother and offering advice when the governor faced the harassment charges that led to his resignation. But the information released Nov. 29 revealed far more details about what he did.

The anchor did his show Monday night without mentioning the topic. In the past, he's said he's never reported on his brother's situation for the network and never tried to influence coverage. On-air in August, he said: "I tried to do the right thing," adding he "wasn't in control of anything."

Cuomo interviewed his brother on the air a number of times during the first two months of the COVID-19 epidemic. It was a hit with viewers, although it violated CNN's policy of not having Cuomo report on his brother, and was a programming choice that has grown worse with time and additional revelations.

© Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


CNN has suspended host Chris Cuomo indefinitely, "pending further evaluation" of the latest allegations he used his influence to assist his brother, former New York Democrat Gov. Andrew Cuomo, amid multiple sexual harassment allegations. 
Tuesday, 30 November 2021 06:46 PM
