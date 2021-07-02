Clyburn: Court's Arizona Ruling Points Out Need for Voting Legislation

The Supreme Court's 6-3 decision to uphold voting restrictions in Arizona mark "another indication" of why Congress needs to push forward with voting rights legislation, House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn said Friday.

"I think that we ought to go back to the Senate to get a bill passed," the South Carolina Democrat said on MSNBC's "Morning Joe," adding that Chief Justice John Roberts "said to us he thought things were outdated and we should update that formula and we are doing that."

In its ruling Thursday, the Supreme Court reversed a lower court's ruling on provisions of Arizona's voting law that were approved years before the 2020 presidential election.

In 2016, state officials passed a law that barred unions and advocacy organizations from collecting voters' mail-in ballots, a practice that critics call "ballot harvesting."

Clyburn on Friday said advocates of voting reform "needed something like this" to happen so that people in the Senate would "understand how egregious these laws are."

"How do you say to a person who moved into another precinct, and you don't think about going down and changing your voter registration, you present your license, it's different from your address and then all of a sudden your vote gets thrown out?" said Clyburn. "Not even a provisional ballot. Here in South Carolina, we let you vote provisionally until we find out who you are. So I think the Senate needs to take a hard look at this decision and then update its thinking on whether or not we should move forward with HR-1. HR-1 is more critical today than it was two days ago."

Clyburn also talked about the upcoming 2022 midterm elections, including the possibility that the Democrats stand to lose seats in an already narrowly divided House, as often happens to the party whose president is in the White House

"We've bucked history before, you may recall," said Clyburn. "It was our performance against newt Gingrich that ran him out of power. We plan to do the same thing next year as it relates to next year's elections. I do believe you're going to have good candidates. We have a lot of good candidates. I just endorsed one. And I think that we are going to hold onto our majority in the House and we're going to increase our numbers in the Senate because we have good candidates that can run the kind of campaign that meets with the acceptance of the vast majority of the American people and I think we'll do well."

Meanwhile, he said democracy was "put to the test" with the incidents on Jan. 6 at the Capitol and he is happy to see House Speaker Nancy Pelosi appoint a committee to investigate it.

"Who were the players in all of this?" he said. "We've seen, what, 500 arrests or near 500 arrests. We need to find out exactly what motivated these people, who was behind all of this, who was funding this insurrection. This, we got to get to the bottom of or we run the risk of losing this country. Our great country, tested and we have to make sure that we can pass the test. Rome didn't. I think we should. And I think we can."