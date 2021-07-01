Arizona AG Brnovich to Newsmax: SCOTUS Upholds Arizona Voting Law

Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich, who won his Supreme Court case against the Democratic National Committee to uphold Arizona voting laws, vowed Thursday on Newsmax to continue to fight on behalf of all Arizonans.

The decision reached by the Supreme Court ultimately means that states have the right to decide the time, place and manner in which voting occurs. The court's decision comes as many in the state continue to audit the election results from the 2020 presidential election. The results are expected to be released later this summer.

Appearing on "Spicer & Co.," Brnovich said: "I was very proud to have actually argued this case as well as the case being named after me, because I think regardless of what our political affiliations are, we need to have respect for the process, the rule of law. And we want to make sure everyone has the right to vote. But at the same time, we want everyone to have confidence in the results."

Brnovich said that states such as New York, Connecticut, Massachusetts and others have laws where you "have to get a bureaucrat to approve whether you can vote by absentee ballot."

The Arizona attorney general continued to express his disdain for what he sees as the Democrats' obfuscation of common-sense election practices. "And I said, 'no way. We're not gonna let that happen.' I made sure I push back against the left-wing groups like the DNC."

The election case arose before the 2016 election after the DNC alleged that Republican voting provisions violated Section 2 of the 1965 Voting Rights Act, which bars racial discrimination.

Justice Samuel Alito wrote in the court's majority opinion that the provisions did not make the laws discriminatory.

