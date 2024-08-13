Rasmussen Poll: 55 Percent Say Noncitizens Likely Registered to Vote

A majority of U.S. voters say it is likely noncitizens are illegally registered to vote in the state where they live, a Rasmussen Reports survey found.

Of the 55% of likely voters who say it is likely noncitizens are illegally registered to vote in their state, 32% say it is very likely, according to a Rasmussen Reports national telephone and online survey.

Another 37% say it is not likely that noncitizens are registered to vote in their state, including 14% who consider it not at all likely.

More Republicans (69%) than Democrats (41%) or unaffiliated voters (57%) believe it is at least somewhat likely that noncitizens are illegally registered to vote in their state, Rasmussen Reports found.

Asked whether only U.S. citizens should be allowed to vote in U.S. elections, 85% of likely voters say yes, and only 11% say no.

Majorities of every political group — 87% of Republicans, 81% of Democrats, and 86% of voters unaffiliated with either major party — say only U.S. citizens should be allowed to vote in U.S. elections.

Majorities of every racial category, 88% of whites, 82% of Blacks, 73% of Hispanics and 79% of other minorities, said they believe only U.S. citizens should be allowed to vote in U.S. elections.

Poll participants also were asked whether they support or oppose their state government doing an audit of voter registration and removing all noncitizens from the rolls.

Nationwide, 78% of voters say they support their state government doing an audit and removing all noncitizens from the rolls. A full 56% strongly supported an audit. Only 17% say they are opposed.

Majorities of every political category — 86% of Republicans, 66% of Democrats, and 83% of unaffiliated voters — say they would support their state government doing an audit.

The Rasmussen Reports survey found voters under 40 are less concerned than older voters about noncitizens voting. Only 41% of under-40 voters say they strongly support their state government doing an audit of voter registration and removing all noncitizens from the rolls, compared to 61% of those ages 40-64 and 68% of voters 65 and older.

The Rasmussen Reports survey was conducted Aug. 4-6 among 1,069 likely voters. It has a margin of error of plus or minus 3 percentage points.