Lawsuit Would Boot Non-citizens From Ariz. Voter Rolls

Washington, D.C.-based conservative group America First Legal (AFL) filed a lawsuit Monday against Arizona's Maricopa County, calling on County Recorder Stephen Richer to kick non-citizens off its voter rolls.

The lawsuit claims that Richer failed to comply with state and federal laws to conduct monthly reviews of local voter rolls to verify citizenship and remove foreign nationals.

AFL last month sent letters to election officials in all of Arizona's 15 counties reminding them of their obligation to ensure non-citizens don't vote and warning they would face legal action if they didn't comply.

AFL president and former senior Trump adviser Stephen Miller said in a statement, "America First Legal is leading the charge to keep illegal aliens from voting in 2024."

He added that "Maricopa County, in direct violation of state law, is refusing to remove illegal alien voters from the rolls."

James Rogers, senior counsel for America First Legal, hailed Arizona's "first-in-the-nation laws" to help prevent foreigners from voting, but said "those laws have no impact if Arizona's county recorders ignore them."

A spokesperson for the Maricopa County Recorder's Office told The New York Post that it "prides itself on maintaining accurate, up-to-date voter rolls."

Richer through his attorney maintains he followed the law and verified voters' citizenship, but AFL says that claim is false, arguing that there have been an increase in the number of registered voters whose citizenship has not been verified under Richer's watch.

Richer, a Republican, took office as county recorder in 2021, but lost his July 30 primary to state GOP Rep. Justin Heap, who ran on a platform of cleaning up Arizona's elections.

Republicans have expressed concerns that illegal voter registrations could affect the outcome of the upcoming presidential election.

A Recent Rasmussen Reports survey also found that 62% of likely voters fear cheating could impact the 2024 election.