Gov. Sununu: Trump's Rhetoric 'Nothing New'

Although Gov. Chris Sununu doesn't like former President Donald Trump's rhetorical style, the New Hampshire Republican believes Vice President Kamala Harris is wrong if she thinks "just repeating the crazy things Trump says" will "move the dial" because it's "nothing new."

"I don't like the profanity. I don't like personal attacks. I don't like any of that stuff," Sununu said on ABC News' "This week."

"I'm a results-driven guy when it comes to public service, but nothing new, and nothing that's going to move the dial when it comes to this election right now. It's an outrageous statement by Donald Trump. OK, must be a Friday night, right? It's just par for the course."

However, Sununu is supporting Trump and believes that there are more important issues to voters.

"I don't like it. You don't like it. A lot of folks don't like it," he said.

"I will tell you this. I think one of the mistakes is if Kamala Harris thinks that their just repeating the crazy things Trump says is going to garner her those swing voters, that's not what they're going to the polls on."

"They've heard that. That's established. That's nothing. The real comparison is, Is your life better than it was four years ago?" Sununu said.

Sununu said swing voters "can be independents, they can be moderate Republicans, they can be moderate Democrats, some of that union bloc that is just absolutely tired of not being able to afford to take their family to McDonald's."

"So it's not a moderate voter, it's a swing voter," he said. "For some people, the open border is the top priority. For some people, they just want their family to be able to afford child care and housing, and that's their top priority. So they're going to vote for change."