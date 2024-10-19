Report: Nikki Haley to Campaign with Trump at Upcoming Event

Former South Carolina governor and Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley is in discussions with the campaign of former President Donald Trump to join him at an upcoming event, the Bulwark first reported this week.

Trump and Haley have endured a tumultuous relationship after an initial honeymoon phase when Trump nominated Haley to be the U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations in 2016. He subsequently called her "bird brain" during this year's presidential primary season when the pair were both running for the party's nomination. The two camps eventually mended fences and in March, Haley ended her campaign for president and endorsed Trump in July at the Republican National Convention.

Sources close to the discussions said that while “details and dates” have not been finalized, the camps have been discussing a town hall event toward the end of October. Trump and Haley have not appeared together since July and polling data indicates Trump’s main weak point among the electorate is his lack of appeal to suburban women. An in-person campaign event with Haley on stage could bring over some female voters who are hesitant about throwing their support behind Trump.

“We’re seeing Republican candidates struggle with women, and that includes Donald Trump,” the Republican operative close to the campain told CNN. “Haley helps with that.”

Haley has said while she still is hurt by some of Trump’s words, the larger issue of the future of the nation takes priority. “I don’t agree with Trump 100 percent of the time,” Haley said in her Sirius XM radio show in September.

“I have not forgotten what he said about me. I’ve not forgotten what he said about my husband or his, you know, deployment time or his military service. I haven’t forgotten about his or his campaign’s tactics from, you know, putting a bird cage outside our hotel room to calling me ‘bird brain,’” Haley said on her show, adding that she’s still for Trump because she thinks he “will make the country better.”