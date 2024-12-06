WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: cbs | donald trump | lawsuit | 60 minutes | harris

CBS Seeks to Dismiss Trump Lawsuit Over Harris Interview

By    |   Friday, 06 December 2024 10:11 PM EST

CBS filed a motion Friday to dismiss President-elect Donald Trump's lawsuit over the editing of Vice President Kamala Harris' interview on "60 Minutes."

"Whether viewed through the lens of standing, statutory construction, or the First Amendment, President Trump's claim does not withstand scrutiny, and most certainly fails under the heightened pleading standard of Rule 9(b) applicable to DTPA [Deceptive Trade Practices Act] claims," the network's attorneys wrote in the 33-page motion filed in U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Texas in Amarillo.

CBS News was criticized for editing out Harris' "epic word salad" answer — as the Trump campaign called it — about Israel in her interview that aired Oct. 7, the one-year anniversary of Iranian-backed Hamas' terrorist attack in southern Israel. The night before, "60 Minutes" teased a clip with Harris talking about the U.S.' lack of influence over Israel and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

"The work that we have done has resulted in a number of movements in that region by Israel that were very much prompted by or a result of many things, including our advocacy for what needs to happen in the region," Harris told Bill Whitaker in the clip. But when her interviewed aired, Harris' response was edited to: "We are not going to stop pursuing what is necessary for the United States to be clear about where we stand on the need for this war to end."

Trump filed a $10 billion lawsuit Oct. 31 in the waning days of the presidential campaign, claiming Harris' interview had been deceptively edited to make her appear "coherent and decisive." Trump sued under the Texas consumer fraud statute, with his attorneys arguing that as a "consumer" of CBS' broadcast services, Trump and millions of others were deceived and misled by Harris' interview.

"The First Amendment prevents holding CBS liable for editorial judgments the President may not like," CBS' attorneys wrote. "While President Trump may wish to stretch the DTPA to reach journalism he disagrees with, 'the scope of free speech protection does not depend on the legal theory asserted by an inventive plaintiff.'"

Trump's attorneys, Edward Paltzik, Dan Epstein, and Chris Parker, filed the complaint in Amarillo, where a Trump-appointed judge would automatically take up the case, the Washington Examiner reported Friday. The move prompted accusations of judge shopping.

Newsmax reached out to a Trump spokesperson for comment.

Michael Katz

Michael Katz is a Newsmax reporter with more than 30 years of experience reporting and editing on news, culture, and politics.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
CBS filed a motion Friday to dismiss President-elect Donald Trump's lawsuit over the editing of Vice President Kamala Harris' interview on "60 Minutes."
cbs, donald trump, lawsuit, 60 minutes, harris
391
2024-11-06
Friday, 06 December 2024 10:11 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved