Trump Considers Suing CBS News Over Harris Interview

Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump said Friday that he “thinks” he’ll sue CBS News over their deceptive editing to enhance Democrat nominee Kamala Harris' performance in her infamous “60 Minutes” interview.

Trump made the comments in an interview with conservative podcaster Dan Bongino, The Hill reported.

“So I think I’m going to sue them actually. I think so. No, you know what? They can’t defend it, and if they do, and even if they win, it’s going to be very embarrassing,” he told Bongino.

The spotlight was cast on CBS News for editing out the Democrat’s “epic word salad” — as the Trump campaign called it — answer about Israel in her interview that aired Oct. 7.

"60 Minutes" the night before teased a clip with Harris about the United States' lack of influence over ally Israel and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

This was Harris' answer: "The work that we have done has resulted in a number of movements in that region by Israel that were very much prompted by or a result of many things, including our advocacy for what needs to happen in the region," Harris told "60 Minutes" host Bill Whitaker.

However, when the interview aired Monday night, Harris' response had been edited to this: "We are not going to stop pursuing what is necessary for the United States to be clear about where we stand on the need for this war to end."

Further, CBS News released the transcript of the interview that aired, minus the word salad answer that was edited out.

“It’s a very embarrassing moment for them, but the media is not pressing it,” Trump told Bongino. “It’s so bad they should lose their license and take ’60 Minutes’ off the air.”

Trump on Thursday again called for CBS News to “release the fraudulent tapes of lyin’ Kamala’s Interview.”

CBS News came under fire one week later for selectively editing out five minutes of House Speaker Mike Johnson’s answers for their Sunday news program, “Face the Nation.”

Johnson posted three different segments to X on Monday night that detailed the network's editing of his answers from the pre-taped interview. Johnson's side-by-side comparisons showed that CBS News edited out portions of his answers that were critical of the Biden-Harris administration.

"CBS has been under fire for selectively editing their interviews to PROMOTE Democrats and UNDERMINE Republicans. Yesterday, they chose to cut FIVE important minutes out of my nearly 15 minute interview," Johnson said in a post to X.