Harris Plans to Criticize Trump at Upcoming San Francisco Gala

Former Vice President Kamala Harris plans to criticize President Donald Trump in the keynote address at the Emerge Gala on Wednesday, reports Essence.

The appearance in San Francisco will be her first major speech since losing last fall's presidential election.

According to Essence, Harris is expected to call out what she sees as Trump's "reckless economic policies" and the "escalating crisis facing America's institutions and global leadership."

She also plans to expand on her message that "courage is contagious."

Emerge America is a candidate training program that backs Democratic women. Trump is celebrating his 100th day in office the same week.

Harris is mulling running for California governor but will make her final decision before the end of this summer.

The election to replace California Gov. Gavin Newsom, a Democrat, will take place next year, as term limits prevent him from running again.