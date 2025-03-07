Harris to Decide on Gubernatorial Run by Summer's End

Former Vice President Kamala Harris is mulling running for California governor but will make her final decision before the end of this summer, reports Politico.

The election to replace California Gov. Gavin Newsom, a Democrat, will take place next year, as term limits prevent him from running again.

Harris, who soundly lost the presidential election to President Donald Trump in November, told a partygoer at a pre-Oscars party last weekend that she would decide about the California gubernatorial race before the end of the summer.

She also told supporters, allies, and trusted aides the same in a recent call, according to Politico.

"I hope she does. I have already raised my hand to endorse her, if she does," State Attorney General Rob Bonta told the news outlet, "but I think only Kamala Harris knows the answer."

"Her name recognition, her favorables, her ability to run a successful campaign would have the impact of clearing the field on the Democratic side," Bonta added. "If anyone wants to stay in, will I tell them, 'You should leave because she's clearing the field?' Absolutely not. They can run. I think they'll lose, and I will support her."

Fifty-seven percent of voters indicated they'd vote for Harris for governor, according to a recent poll conducted for Emerson College Polling, Inside California Politics and The Hill.

Spencer Kimball, executive director of Emerson College Polling, told Newsweek, "If [former] Vice President Harris enters the Democratic primary, she would start as the clear favorite. Without Harris in the race, the primary is wide open."