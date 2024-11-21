WATCH TV LIVE

Charlie Kirk, Turning Point Launch Campaign to Secure Trump's Cabinet Picks

By    |   Thursday, 21 November 2024 01:13 PM EST

Conservative firebrand Charlie Kirk and his group Turning Point USA have launched a grassroots effort to get President-elect Donald Trump's Cabinet picks secured.

"The American people spoke, and Trump won a MASSIVE mandate. We are officially launching a nationwide grassroots effort to GIVE TRUMP HIS CABINET," Kirk posted to X. "This is now the biggest fight: Ensuring our victory doesn't go to waste. The Republican-led Senate must act and support President Trump. JOIN THE FIGHT."

The post links to a Turning Point Action website stating, "'Give Trump His Cabinet' is a mandate directly from the American people as a response to the wicked Establishment in DC, who are trying to block President Trump's cabinet choices."

Andrew Kolvet, producer of "The Charlie Kirk Show," told The Post Millennial that his team is "prepared to travel to deep red state America as an encouragement campaign in support of confirming President Trump's Cabinet."

Senate GOP leaders have said they would launch confirmation hearings as soon as the new Congress convenes on Jan. 3, and hope to begin voting on nominees as soon as Inauguration Day.

Trump has made many of his Cabinet selections already, including former Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz as attorney general (who has since turned the offer down); Robert F. Kennedy Jr. as head of the Department of Health and Human Services; and Tulsi Gabbard, a former Democratic lawmaker, as director of U.S. intelligence services.

On Sunday, Trump continued to round out his team, naming Brendan Carr, the senior Republican on the Federal Communications Commission, as its new chairman.

Some of his picks might face difficulties getting confirmed by the Senate, even with Republicans holding a majority in January.

Solange Reyner

