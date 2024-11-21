WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: congress | cabinet | confirmation | senate | gop | nick begich | nominees

Rep.-Elect Nick Begich to Newsmax: GOP Should Not Impede Nominees

By    |   Thursday, 21 November 2024 12:08 PM EST

Republicans in the next Congress should not impeded any of President-elect Donald Trump's Cabinet selections and instead ensure the "nominees are able to move into their positions and get to work immediately," Rep.-elect Nick Begich, R-Alaska, told Newsmax on Thursday.

With two months to go before his second inauguration, Trump has announced dozens of key appointments, but some have been met with intense skepticism from both parties. Begich said it is critical for all on the conservative side to get behind Trump's nominations to push his agenda through quickly, even if that means recess appointments.

"I would be in favor of that [recess appointments] because at the end of the day, we don't have any time to waste: The first 100 days are going to be absolutely critical for moving that America First agenda forward," Begich told "National Report."

"And if President Trump is not able to move his executive team in place early, we're going to miss out on precious time. So the Congress should not be a stumbling block.

"We should be ensuring that these nominees are able to move into their positions and get to work immediately for the American people."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

  • Find Newsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here
  • Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE – See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com

James Morley III

James Morley III is a writer with more than two decades of experience in entertainment, travel, technology, and science and nature. 

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsmax-Tv
Republicans in the next Congress should not impeded any of President-elect Donald Trump's Cabinet selections and instead ensure the "nominees are able to move into their positions and get to work immediately," Rep.-elect Nick Begich, R-Alaska, told Newsmax on Thursday.
congress, cabinet, confirmation, senate, gop, nick begich, nominees, donald trump
244
2024-08-21
Thursday, 21 November 2024 12:08 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved