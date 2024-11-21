Rep.-Elect Nick Begich to Newsmax: GOP Should Not Impede Nominees

Republicans in the next Congress should not impeded any of President-elect Donald Trump's Cabinet selections and instead ensure the "nominees are able to move into their positions and get to work immediately," Rep.-elect Nick Begich, R-Alaska, told Newsmax on Thursday.

With two months to go before his second inauguration, Trump has announced dozens of key appointments, but some have been met with intense skepticism from both parties. Begich said it is critical for all on the conservative side to get behind Trump's nominations to push his agenda through quickly, even if that means recess appointments.

"I would be in favor of that [recess appointments] because at the end of the day, we don't have any time to waste: The first 100 days are going to be absolutely critical for moving that America First agenda forward," Begich told "National Report."

"And if President Trump is not able to move his executive team in place early, we're going to miss out on precious time. So the Congress should not be a stumbling block.

"We should be ensuring that these nominees are able to move into their positions and get to work immediately for the American people."

