WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: trump | administration | cabinet | list

Trump Selections for New Administration

white house

(Dreamstime)

By    |   Tuesday, 12 November 2024 12:16 PM EST

As President-elect Donald Trump nears inauguration for his second administration, he has announced several individuals for key positions. Among them are:

Chief of Staff: Susie Wiles

Deputy Chief of Staff for Policy: Stephen Miller

National Security Adviser: Rep. Mike Waltz, R-Fla.

Environmental Protection Agency Administrator: Lee Zeldin

Ambassador to the United Nations: Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y.

Ambassador to Israel: Mike Huckabee

Immigration/Border Protection: Tom Homan

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Individuals President-elect Donald Trump has designated for his new administration.
trump, administration, cabinet, list
65
2024-16-12
Tuesday, 12 November 2024 12:16 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved