Trump Selections for New Administration

As President-elect Donald Trump nears inauguration for his second administration, he has announced several individuals for key positions. Among them are:
Chief of Staff: Susie Wiles
Deputy Chief of Staff for Policy: Stephen Miller
National Security Adviser: Rep. Mike Waltz, R-Fla.
Environmental Protection Agency Administrator: Lee Zeldin
Ambassador to the United Nations: Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y.
Ambassador to Israel: Mike Huckabee
Immigration/Border Protection: Tom Homan
