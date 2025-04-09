WATCH TV LIVE

Ukraine to Hire Consultants to Advise on US Minerals Deal

Wednesday, 09 April 2025 07:23 AM EDT

The Ukrainian government has allocated $2.7 million towards consulting services to advise on a draft minerals deal with the United States, a government document, dated April 8, showed.

President Donald Trump has said a bilateral minerals deal will help broker a peace agreement by giving the United States a financial stake in Ukraine's future, as well as allowing it to earn back billions of dollars in aid it has given to Ukraine.

Washington has presented a more expansive draft for the deal, revising its original proposal, Reuters reported last month.

Kyiv is seeking the help of consultants and lawyers "to protect the national interests of Ukraine and to formulate the position of Ukraine," by taking into account American and Ukrainian legislations, the government document said.

The funds will be distributed across the economy and justice ministries, the document said, with the aim of hiring consultants with experience in public debt management and external borrowing, and those from leading international law firms, by an April 15 deadline.

Deputy Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko said on Monday that Ukraine will send a team to Washington this week to advance negotiations on the draft strategic agreement.

© 2025 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Newsmax Media, Inc.

