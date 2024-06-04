Rep. Mast: Invite Families of Hostages to Netanyahu Speech

Rep. Brian Mast, R-Fla. wants the families of American hostages still being held in Gaza to attend Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's address to Congress.

Mast made the request in a letter to House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La. and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y. that was obtained by Axios.

No date has been set for Netanyahu's speech, which has caused divisions along party lines.

"Since the outbreak of the war, Israel has continuously expressed that victory is only possible once the freedom of every single hostage taken by Hamas is secured," Mast wrote in his letter. "We cannot lose sight of that fact."

At least six US citizens are among the 130 hostages still being held by Hamas.

"I ask that you make special accommodations for the families of these Americans so that they may attend Prime Minister Netanyahu's address to Congress," Mast wrote.

According to Axios, most of the hostage families have been critical of Netanyahu's handling of the war and have praised the support from the Biden administration.

A spokesman for Schumer said they will work to invite guests once the joint meeting is scheduled.

Netanyahu was originally scheduled to address Congress on June 13, though it conflicts with the second day of the Jewish holiday of Shavout. Johnson and Netanyahu are currently looking for a new date, Punchbowl News reported.