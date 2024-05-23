Rep. Brian Mast to Newsmax: State Dept. Funding Going to Taliban

Rep. Brian Mast, R-Fla., told Newsmax on Thursday that the State Department "wastes" taxpayer money by providing funds to groups that promote atheism abroad or "send it to the Taliban."

The congressman recently joined with other House Republicans in accusing the State Department of using taxpayer money to promote atheism abroad due to a $500,000 grant awarded by the Bureau of Democracy, Human Rights and Labor to the group Humanists International.

Mast told "National Report" on Thursday, "These are just tip-of-the-iceberg issues."

"Half a million dollars is a lot of money to most people, but I think a lot of people recognize it’s a very small amount in the world of the U.S. government," he added.

Mast said that the State Department sends "tens of thousands of grants" to groups all over the world, but officials "have no idea where this money is going" and will "deny it until you actually put the proof in front of your face."

He added that "the State Department, they take in billions of dollars of your money, then they have partnering groups or non-government organizations, grant recipients in Afghanistan, and other countries" who claim to want funding to help "do something good in Afghanistan,” but are “basically just a filter to send it to the Taliban."

Find N ewsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here

channel in via cable and satellite systems – Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE -- See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com