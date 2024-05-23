WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: brian mast | newsmax | state department

Rep. Brian Mast to Newsmax: State Dept. Funding Going to Taliban

By    |   Thursday, 23 May 2024 12:05 PM EDT

Rep. Brian Mast, R-Fla., told Newsmax on Thursday that the State Department "wastes" taxpayer money by providing funds to groups that promote atheism abroad or "send it to the Taliban."

The congressman recently joined with other House Republicans in accusing the State Department of using taxpayer money to promote atheism abroad due to a $500,000 grant awarded by the Bureau of Democracy, Human Rights and Labor to the group Humanists International.

Mast told "National Report" on Thursday, "These are just tip-of-the-iceberg issues."

"Half a million dollars is a lot of money to most people, but I think a lot of people recognize it’s a very small amount in the world of the U.S. government," he added.

Mast said that the State Department sends "tens of thousands of grants" to groups all over the world, but officials "have no idea where this money is going" and will "deny it until you actually put the proof in front of your face."

He added that "the State Department, they take in billions of dollars of your money, then they have partnering groups or non-government organizations, grant recipients in Afghanistan, and other countries" who claim to want funding to help "do something good in Afghanistan,” but are “basically just a filter to send it to the Taliban."

  • Find Newsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here         
  • Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE -- See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com

Theodore Bunker

Theodore Bunker, a Newsmax writer, has more than a decade covering news, media, and politics.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsmax-Tv
Rep. Brian Mast, R-Fla., told Newsmax on Thursday that the State Department "wastes" taxpayer money by providing funds to groups that promote atheism abroad or "send it to the Taliban."
brian mast, newsmax, state department
253
2024-05-23
Thursday, 23 May 2024 12:05 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved