Texas, Missouri AGs Sue Biden to Finish Border Wall

The attorneys general of Texas and Missouri on Thursday filed suit against the Biden administration to use congressional funds set aside for border wall construction to finish the job.

In the lawsuit, filed in U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Texas, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton and Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt argue that the Biden administration ''broke the law when it stopped all efforts to complete the wall, even though Congress has designated several billion dollars to do so,'' according to a statement issued by Paxton''s office.

''The Department of Homeland Security's termination of construction contracts is not only unlawful, but it goes against their own research that concluded that the border wall — actual physical barriers, not just border-security technology — is extraordinarily effective in controlling illegal immigration, drug trafficking, and all the costs that go with it,'' the statement continued.

Biden halted construction on the wall by executive order upon taking office on Jan. 20. The wall was one of former President Donald Trump's key initiatives in fighting illegal immigration, and since Biden's executive orders rescinding Trump's border policies, a surge of illegal immigration has occurred at the border.

Biden has been forced to consider reenacting Trump's ''Remain in Mexico'' policy, but has not considered using funds appropriated by Congress to continue the border wall construction.

''The Biden administration's flat refusal to use funds that have already been set aside by Congress to build the border wall is not only illegal and unconstitutional. It's also wrong, and it leaves states like Texas and Missouri footing the bill,” Paxton said.

''I will not sit idly by while this administration wreaks more havoc on our state. This is my seventh border security and immigration-related lawsuit against President Biden and his lawless executive agencies. I won't rest until Texas is safe from the disaster he created and the disaster he continues to investigate.”