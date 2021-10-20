×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: Biden Administration | Immigration | border patrol | arrests | immigration | cbp

Border Patrol Arrests Hit Record Levels

man arrested trying to cross border
Pedro, a Mexican man from Oaxaca state, who tried to enter the United States for work, is searched by a United States Border Patrol agent in Sunland Park, New Mexico, on Sept. 1, 2021. (PAUL RATJE/AFP via Getty Images)

By    |   Wednesday, 20 October 2021 11:44 AM

U.S. Border Patrol arrests reached the highest levels ever recorded during the 2021 fiscal year in which over 1.7 million migrants were detained along the border with Mexico, according to unreleased data from Customs and Border Protection obtained by The Washington Post.

Illegal border crossings rose after President Joe Biden entered office, though he has characterized this spike as falling within seasonal trends. His enforcement of the border has been a sticking point for Republicans, who have criticized his decision to halt construction on the border wall and end the "Remain in Mexico" policy started by former President Donald Trump.

According to the CBP data, which the agency is expected to release later this week, most of the migrants arrested were from Central America. Mexican nationals made up the largest portion with 608,000 arrested in fiscal year 2021, followed by 309,000 from Honduras, 279,000 from Guatemala, and 96,000 from El Salvador. CBP also arrested 367,000 migrants from outside Central America. 

In the nine months since Biden entered the White House, the U.S. has arrested more than 1.3 million migrants along the southern border. Border arrests averaged around 540,000 in the fiscal years between 2012 and 2020. The Post notes that the 2021 total was three-times that amount and was the second-highest annual total that has ever been recorded. The data also shows that of the 1.7 million people in total detained during fiscal year 2021, over 60% were expelled from the U.S. under Title 42.

© 2021 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
US
U.S. Border Patrol arrests reached the highest levels ever recorded during the 2021 fiscal year in which over 1.7 million migrants were detained along the border with Mexico, according to unreleased data from...
border patrol, arrests, immigration, cbp
246
2021-44-20
Wednesday, 20 October 2021 11:44 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved