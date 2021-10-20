Rep. Van Drew to Newsmax: Biden Immigration Reports 'Mind-Boggling'

Reports that the Biden administration has been moving tens of thousands of illegally immigrants to New York, especially with an ICE whistleblower saying more than 16,000 COVID-19-positive migrants were released into the United States, are mind-boggling, Rep. Jeff Van Drew told Newsmax.

"From zero to 100 on the troublesome scale, it's 100," the New Jersey Republican said on Wednesday's "National Report."

"I mean, this is unbelievable, just to think that we're telling our 2-year-old children they have to wear masks, that people who are perfectly healthy and even have had COVID have to be vaccinated, but yet we're letting people pour in by the thousands, the hundreds of thousands into our country," he said.

Breitbart reports that more than 16,000 migrants who had tested positive for COVID-19 were released into the United States and none were required to have had their shots before their release. The oldest released migrants were over 85 years old, and almost 1,300 were younger than 10, according to Department of Homeland Security documentation.

Meanwhile, the immigrants are being released but will never come back to face trial, Van Drew said.

"We don't know how many people they are going to make sick," he said. "If someone wanted to purposely and meaningfully destroy the United States of America, this would be an excellent opportunity and a way for them to do it. I am disgusted. Americans are angry. This is not the United States of America we know it, and at the very least, you should be getting the truth from the administration."

He added that he can't understand how it would be logical to allow immigrants to be freed into the U.S.

"We need to obviously make sure that the 'Remain in Mexico' policy is really in place, that the wall is rebuilt as it should be, and we need to make sure that we get more Border Patrol," Van Drew said. "The Border Patrol is doing a great job. There just aren't enough of them.

''We need more of them at every level. We need to make that we're going back to policies that make sure we have a real border and that we have the people that are going to protect it. ... It's weird that any president, any administration, or any government would ever want something like this or ... allow it."

