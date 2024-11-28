Bomb Threats Made to 4 Connecticut Dem Reps' Homes

Four of the five members of Connecticut's congressional delegation, all Democrats, were targeted Thursday by bomb threats as they were at their homes with their families for Thanksgiving.

The threats were made against Reps. Jim Himes, Joe Courtney, Jahana Hayes, and John Larson, reports The Connecticut Post. No bombs were discovered and all of the lawmakers and their families are safe, police said.

No reports were made about whether a threat had been made against the fifth delegate, Rep. Rosa DeLauro, also a Democrat. Authorities have also not yet said if the threats were connected.

Himes, the top Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee, said in a statement that he was notified by police while he was at his home in Greenwich, where he was celebrating the holiday with his family.

"Thankfully, after a swift and thorough response from the U.S. Capitol Police, the Greenwich Police Department, and the Stamford Police Department, no evidence of a bomb was found," he said, adding that he, his wife, and their two daughters were grateful for local law enforcement officers who ensured their safety.

"There is no place for political violence in this country," Himes said. "I hope that we may all continue through the holiday with peace and civility."

Courtney and his family were at their home in Vernon, where several law enforcement agencies responded, according to a statement from his spokesperson.

Vernon police said they responded to the congressman's residence at about 7 a.m., and found no evidence that a bomb had been placed near or at the home.

Hayes said on X that about 40 minutes after law enforcement officials went to Courtney's house, police in Wolcott told her they had gotten threats that a pipe bomb had been placed inside her mailbox.

Hayes did not say if she or her family were home at the Wolcott residence when the threat was made. Police also did not find a bomb at her home.

"I thank law enforcement for their swift attention to this matter, their actions demonstrate there is no place in this country for political violence," she said. "On this Thanksgiving, I am grateful for my family and loved ones. I plan to spend the day with them and hope you do the same."

Larson, of East Hartford, said police came to his home after a bomb threat was made, but also found no explosives.

"I would like to thank the East Hartford Police Department for their swift and professional response in ensuring the safety of my family," he said in a statement. "I am grateful that my colleagues in the Connecticut Congressional Delegation, who received similar threats, are also safe. Thanks again to law enforcement at every level, from local, to state, to federal."