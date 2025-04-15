Holt to Newsmax: Boeing Will Be OK After China's Orders End

Retired Air Force Brig. Gen. Blaine Holt told Newsmax on Tuesday that despite China's halting purchases of Boeing jets, the company will "muddle through."

The Chinese "have hurt themselves so much worse than they've hurt us. So Boeing should receive the information as the word pause. And yes, they have a backlog. They'll be OK. They'll muddle through," Holt told "Greg Kelly Reports."

Holt went on to add that before the Trump administration issued tariffs, Chinese workers were burning down factories after they weren't being paid.

"So when Xi Jinping takes a step like this, the rank and file in China understand this is dumb, and they become more despondent, and more bad stuff happens. So, if anybody is getting hurt here, it's the Chinese people."

