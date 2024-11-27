Rep. Burchett to Newsmax: I Was a Victim of 'Swatting'

Rep. Tim Burchett, R-Tenn., revealed on Newsmax Wednesday that he was a victim of "swatting."

"I was swatted myself a few months back. It was reported at the same time as Marjorie Taylor Greene and some others," Burchett told "The Chris Salcedo Show."

"You know, we never heard anything back from law enforcement on what they were doing, other than an initial report."

Swatting involves making a false emergency call to prompt a large police response to an unsuspecting victim's home. Burchett expressed frustration over the authorities' lack of follow-up in his case.

"I've found that they've been lackluster at best at keeping us informed. I found it to be very subjective, political in nature," he said.

"And I have very little confidence in them. I want to make it clear: not the rank-and-file agents and members."

"It's the top one or two layers, tiers that primarily fill out Washington, D.C. The general rank-and-file agents are very patriotic, brave men and women," Burchett said.

"Many are veterans, have served our country, and continue to do so. But at the leadership level, I think we are lacking greatly."

The topic of swatting threats against lawmakers has gained attention in recent days.

Newsmax reported that nine members of President-elect Donald Trump's transition team faced violent threats, including bomb threats and swatting, during a two-day period. In those instances, law enforcement acted swiftly to secure the safety of the individuals targeted, according to a Trump spokeswoman.

