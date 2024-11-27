Chad Wolf to Newsmax: Threats to Trump's Team What 'Left Does'

Chad Wolf, former acting Homeland Security secretary, told Newsmax Wednesday that the recent threats to Trump's transition team are "what the left does."

A number of President-elect Donald Trump's most prominent Cabinet picks and appointees have been targeted by bomb threats and "swatting attacks," Trump's transition team said Wednesday. The FBI said it was investigating.

Speaking on "Rob Schmitt Tonight," Wolf said the threats were menacing.

"Well, I know a lot of what's obviously been reported — so a lot of bomb threats, swatting, and other things targeting the president's nominees. And, look, I certainly went through that during the first term," he said.

"And I know a lot of other Cabinet officials did as well. This is what the left does. They make it very difficult for conservatives to serve in government.

"I think everyone's safe," Wolf added. "I think law enforcement is now heightened around this and around these nominees, as they should be.

"The FBI and other law enforcement should be investigating. And when we find out who did this, there needs to be some accountability to send a signal that this is not OK in ... any sense of the word. This is not OK to do this."

He added that the threats could be a tactic to gauge the response of law enforcement.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.

