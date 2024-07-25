WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: bodycam | law enforcement | grassley | trump | shooting

Sen. Grassley Releases More Video From Trump Shooting

By    |   Thursday, 25 July 2024 12:56 PM EDT

Law enforcement personnel are heard discussing the need for a drone to inspect and secure an onsite water tower in the minutes following the attempted assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump, bodycam video released Thursday by Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, showed.

The disorganized and delayed chain of communication between local and federal law enforcement immediately following the assassination attempt highlights the additional bodycam videos released by Grassley, who had released a brief bodycam clip Tuesday.

Then-Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle told House members Monday that she was awaiting an investigation to determine whether the service did use drones to help secure the rally site in Butler, Pennsylvania.

Col. Christopher Paris, commissioner of the Pennsylvania State Police, told lawmakers the Secret Service did not operate nor request any drones.

Records obtained by Grassley, though, corroborated that the Secret Service had assigned an unmanned aerial system drone operator to the event.

In his testimony to the House Judiciary Committee on Wednesday, FBI Director Christopher Wray said the alleged shooter successfully flew his own drone around the venue two hours before opening fire.

Grassley, a member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, released the full extent of bodycam footage obtained from the Beaver County Emergency Services Unit and filmed in the hour following the shooting.

ESU handed over the videos in compliance with congressional requests.

The videos show ESU officers and USSS personnel accessing the rooftop from where the shooter fired, and gathering evidence in the immediate aftermath of the attack.

The videos highlight a seemingly delayed response in identifying and disabling a potential detonator device, including a potential device located next to the deceased shooter.

The Senate Judiciary Committee is scheduled to hold a hearing on Tuesday to examine the security failures leading to the assassination attempt.

Cheatle resigned Tuesday after the agency came under harsh scrutiny for its failure to stop a would-be assassin from wounding Trump.

Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas then appointed Ronald L. Rowe, Jr. to serve as acting director of the Secret Service.

Charlie McCarthy

Charlie McCarthy, a writer/editor at Newsmax, has nearly 40 years of experience covering news, sports, and politics.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
Law enforcement personnel are heard discussing the need for a drone to inspect and secure an onsite water tower in the minutes following the attempted assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump, bodycam video released Thursday shows.
bodycam, law enforcement, grassley, trump, shooting
337
2024-56-25
Thursday, 25 July 2024 12:56 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved