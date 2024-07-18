WATCH TV LIVE

blaine holt | donald trump | assassination | attempt | secret service | shooting | rally

Blaine Holt to Newsmax: Trump Can't Trust Secret Service

By    |   Thursday, 18 July 2024 08:30 PM EDT

Retired U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Blaine Holt told Newsmax on Thursday that following the attempted assassination of Donald Trump, the former president cannot trust the Secret Service.

"He can't trust them," Holt told "American Agenda." "What he should be doing, in my view, is asking for the best of the best ... to protect our republic — indeed, our democracy — for the next six months as we go through this as a nation in this very contentious election season.

"It's amazing that our president survived that with all of the incredible steps that we saw taken by this administration," he said. "You're going to get used to the blaring sound of the answer 'I can't comment on an ongoing investigation' that will go on forever."

Holt said that 10 minutes before the president was due on stage, there was knowledge of a "clear and present danger to his life," which was not communicated to him.

"They allowed this thing to go on," he said.

"A week before this went on, the drone team was canceled. The bomb-drug team was canceled. They did temporary agents to put into the mix. They were undermanned," Holt said. "Our president and other executives in the government are still very much in danger.

"If Kimberly Cheatle, the [Secret Service] director who made a statement about Iran growing as a threat to President Trump, knew that, then wouldn't she double, triple, and quadruple down on this event?"

"This needs to be wide open, and it needs to be thoroughly investigated. Our republic is depending upon this," he said.

Newsmax-Tv
