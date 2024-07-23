Mayorkas Appoints Ronald Rowe USSS Acting Director

Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas on Tuesday appointed Ronald L. Rowe, Jr. to serve as acting director of the U.S. Secret Service. Mayorkas issued the following statement:

"I have appointed United States Secret Service Deputy Director Ronald L. Rowe, Jr. to serve as Acting Director of the Secret Service. Deputy Director Rowe has been Deputy Director of Secret Service since April 2023. A 24-year veteran of the Secret Service, he previously served as the agency’s Assistant Director for the Office of Intergovernmental and Legislative Affairs, Deputy Assistant Director for the Office of Protective Operations, and in other leadership positions. I appreciate his willingness to lead the Secret Service at this incredibly challenging moment, as the agency works to get to the bottom of exactly what happened on July 13 and cooperate with ongoing investigations and Congressional oversight. At the same time, the Secret Service must effectively carry on its expansive mission that includes providing 24/7 protection for national leaders and visiting dignitaries and securing events of national significance in this dynamic and heightened threat environment.

"The Secret Service is the greatest protective service in the world, with one of the most difficult and solemn missions in government. I have the utmost confidence in Deputy Director Rowe and the men and women of the Secret Service, who put their lives on the line every day and deserve our full support."