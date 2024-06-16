USA Today/Suffolk Poll: Biden Loses Black Voter Support in Mich., Pa.

President Joe Biden has suffered a significant decline in support of Black voters from the 2000 elections in the key battleground states of both Pennsylvania and Michigan, according to a USA Today/Suffolk University poll released Sunday.

In Pennsylvania, 56.2% of surveyed Black voters say they would vote for Biden today, down 20 percentage points from those who say they voted for him four years ago. In Michigan, 54.4% of surveyed Black voters say they back Biden, down 22 percentage points from those who say they voted for him in 2020.

About 15% of Black voters support a third-party candidate.

David Paleologos, who directs Suffolk's Political Research Center and led the poll, told USA Today that while there is an opportunity for Biden to attract some third-party voters, the president faces the unique challenge of needing to retain a high level of backing from 2020 while having little room to boost support.

Other results from the poll include:

Former President Donald Trump's Black voter support is up slightly from 2020, with 10.8% backing him in Pennsylvania, compared to about 8% four years ago, and with 15.2% supporting him in Michigan, compared to 9% in the last presidential election.

In Pennsylvania, 16% of surveyed Black men back Trump, compared to 6% of Black women. In Michigan, 22% of Black men support Trump, compared to 9% of Black women.

A third-party candidate in Pennsylvania is backed by 16.4% of Black respondents: 7.6% support independent Cornel West, 7.4% back independent Robert F. Kennedy Jr., 1% back Green Party candidate Jill Stein, and 0.4% back Libertarian Chase Oliver.

In Michigan, results are similar. Kennedy gets 8% of surveyed Black voters' support, West gets 6.2 %, Stein 1%, and Oliver 0.2%.

Another 13.8% of Black voters in both states say they are undecided.

The poll was carried out between June 9 and June 13, including 500 Black voters in both Pennsylvania and in Michigan. It has a margin of error of plus or minus 4.4 percentage points.