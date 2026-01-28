Rep. Hinson to Newsmax: Media Fails to Give Trump Due Credit for Wins

Rep. Ashley Hinson, R-Iowa, told Newsmax on Wednesday that Republicans must take it upon themselves to highlight President Donald Trump's accomplishments, arguing that the mainstream media has refused to give the president credit for his first year back in office.

Appearing on "National Report," Hinson said Republicans are focused on communicating what the administration has already achieved — and what it can continue to deliver in the years ahead.

"We're out there talking about all the things we've done in just one year," Hinson said. "Imagine if we are able to get this done for the next three years for the president and his agenda and turn this federal government around."

Hinson criticized major media outlets for what she described as years of favorable coverage toward former President Joe Biden while downplaying or ignoring Trump's record.

"You know, the mainstream media doesn't give the president any credit," she said. "They carried President Biden's water for four years, and they love to tell Iowans and Americans what they should be feeling about the economy."

"But everyday Iowans know what they're experiencing here," she added. "And I think it's our job to get out and remind them of all the things that we have done."

Hinson pointed to lower gas prices as a clear example of Trump's economic impact.

"You're paying less at the pump," she said. "You know, the average is over a dollar less than it was when President Biden was president."

"He had a war on American energy."

She added, "This president is supporting America's biofuels and American energy independence and dominance."

On border security, Hinson contrasted Trump's policies with Biden's record, blaming the previous administration for the illegal immigration crisis.

"You know, you talked about safety and security," she said.

"President Biden let in millions upon millions of illegal immigrants, right? Including thousands of criminals."

Hinson added, "President Trump is cleaning up Biden's mess."

Hinson said voters are ready to see action — not excuses — and Republicans have a responsibility to explain what the administration is delivering.

"And, you know, we're all tired of hearing about it. We're working on cleaning it up," she said.

"But it's our job to get out and remind everybody what exactly we're doing for them and why we're delivering promises made, promises kept."

